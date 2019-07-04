Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Market Value Rose While Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; As Uniqure Nv (QURE) Share Price Rose, Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 89,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 358,383 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 81.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.45% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 121.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 155,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.67M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 225,023 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “uniQure Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UniQure considering potential sale – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fed Week Begins in the Green – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioMarin Pharmaceutical: A Robust Fundamental Pick In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stemline Therapeutics Has The ‘Big Mo’ – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Rosen Law Firm, PA Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock — STML – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For March 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 474,153 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,196 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).