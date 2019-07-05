Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 115.11 N/A -3.00 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 26.30 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 98.36%. Competitively the consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, which is potential 424.93% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than VBI Vaccines Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.