Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 111.72 N/A -3.00 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 140.30 N/A -3.81 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

A 1.16 beta means Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The average target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 104.37%. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $41.75, while its potential upside is 243.34%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.