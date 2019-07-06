Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|114.00
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-65%
|-58.7%
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 100.28%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-2.92%
|43.53%
|-10.74%
|-24.14%
|-52.44%
|35.71%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.