Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 114.00 N/A -3.00 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 100.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.