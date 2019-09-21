Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.12 N/A -3.04 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $35, and a 214.18% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 80.08% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.