Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.34 N/A -3.04 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 54.64 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 200.69%. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 127.40% and its average target price is $40. The information presented earlier suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Moderna Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 42.4% respectively. 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.