Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

This is a contrast between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.63 N/A -3.00 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 96 11.13 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.16 beta indicates that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

$29 is Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 118.21%. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $161.13, while its potential upside is 140.35%. Based on the results given earlier, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 70.8% respectively. Insiders owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.