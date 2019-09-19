Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.14 N/A -3.04 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 8.42 N/A 1.17 72.58

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Incyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 202.77% and an $35 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Incyte Corporation is $91.13, which is potential 16.03% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Incyte Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Incyte Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.