Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.39 N/A -3.04 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 211.11%. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 195.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.