Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|27.39
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.96
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
5.1 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The consensus price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 211.11%. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 195.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.
|4.56%
|-25.94%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-36.46%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
