Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 105.58 N/A -3.00 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.16 beta. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation is 270.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.7 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Histogenics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 116.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.