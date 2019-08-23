Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|96.37
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|10.08
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Risk and Volatility
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 136.93% at a $29 consensus target price. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus target price and a 409.43% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
