Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

We are comparing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 117.15 N/A -3.00 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.16 shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.1 which is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$29 is Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 94.89%. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.75, with potential upside of 551.52%. The data provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.