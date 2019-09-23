Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 27.12 N/A -3.04 0.00 Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 214.18% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Celyad SA has -37.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.