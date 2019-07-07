Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|114.00
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 100.28% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $29.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 20.9%. Insiders owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.