Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 114.00 N/A -3.00 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.28% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 20.9%. Insiders owned 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.