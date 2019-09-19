Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|28.17
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Risk & Volatility
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta and it is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 202.51% and an $35 consensus target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 43.7%. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats BioTime Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.