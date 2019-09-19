Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.17 N/A -3.04 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. BioTime Inc. has a 2.81 beta and it is 181.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, BioTime Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 202.51% and an $35 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and BioTime Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 43.7%. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of BioTime Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats BioTime Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.