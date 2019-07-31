Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

We will be comparing the differences between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.48 N/A -3.00 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 4.90 N/A 1.30 53.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.16. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.33 which is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 118.54%. Competitively the average target price of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75, which is potential -11.34% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 82.7%. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.62% 1.01% 17.95% 31.3% 12.75% 53.58%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.