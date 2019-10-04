Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|31.02M
|-3.04
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|38
|-0.12
|51.41M
|-5.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|261,111,111.11%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|137,056,784.86%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.27 shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.17 beta.
Liquidity
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$35 is Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 262.69%. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 29.61%. Based on the data given earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 11 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
