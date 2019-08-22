Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 107.94 N/A -3.04 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, AC Immune SA’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 111.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AC Immune SA has 51.67% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.