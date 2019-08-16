Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Reaches $15.34 After 8.00% Up Move; Richard Bernstein Advisors Upped By $850,970 Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding

The stock of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 363,178 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits AblynxThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $670.23 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $16.57 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STML worth $53.62M more.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 19.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc acquired 1,979 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc holds 11,877 shares with $5.12M value, up from 9,898 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $48.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $528.34. About 302,184 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.58% below currents $528.34 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52700 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Marsico Management Limited Company has 5.49% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 353,565 shares. Sei Invests holds 71,249 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 940 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 7,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 177,861 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 4,300 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 1,260 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of The West. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 2,109 shares in its portfolio. Tru Invest Advsr reported 0.33% stake. 2,151 are owned by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Maverick Cap invested in 0.19% or 33,500 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership reported 37,600 shares.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 73,436 shares to 25,690 valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 3,728 shares and now owns 12,127 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stemline prices stock offering at $15.25 – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 2, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mangrove reported 636,513 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% or 29,864 shares. Fosun Intll stated it has 267,936 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 13,786 shares. Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.71% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 3,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 1.36 million shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 26,400 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 892,586 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,068 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $670.23 million. The firm develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor , which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer.