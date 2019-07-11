Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Reaches $14.05 After 6.00% Down Move; Friess Associates Has Trimmed By $5.42 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position

Friess Associates Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 220,946 shares with $19.27 million value, down from 283,200 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc. now has $16.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.35. About 1.04M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform

The stock of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 208,924 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline TherapeuticsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $613.77M company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $13.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STML worth $36.83 million less.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company has market cap of $613.77 million. The firm develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor , which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $374,769 activity. The insider Bergstein Ivan sold 34,132 shares worth $374,769.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 71,658 shares. Artal Group Sa holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 400,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 892,586 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 7,735 shares. Atria Invs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 44,950 shares. 155,000 were accumulated by Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 64,791 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 1,609 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 263,322 shares. Gp One Trading L P reported 708 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Carlson Lp has 450,468 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.49 EPS, up 25.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-0.73 actual EPS reported by Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.75M for 23.51 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of KEYS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.

