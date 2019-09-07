Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Comparison side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.76 N/A -3.04 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 21 10.88 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.52 which is 152.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 163.88%. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 28.76% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 75.6%. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.