Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.76 N/A -3.04 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.2. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $29, and a 163.88% upside potential. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 61.12% and its average price target is $30. Based on the results shown earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 86.2% respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.