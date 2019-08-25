Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) Comparison side by side

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 96.37 N/A -3.04 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is 12.1. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $29, and a 136.93% upside potential. Competitively Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 321.05%. The data provided earlier shows that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Stemline Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 43.4%. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.