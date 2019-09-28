Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.92M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 247,961,630.70% -127.1% -98.9% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,859,617.14% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility & Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 219.93% and an $35 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 11.4% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.