Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 120.22 N/A -3.04 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 11.18 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Principia Biopharma Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.91% and an $29 average price target. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 34.19% and its average price target is $50. Based on the data given earlier, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders held 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.