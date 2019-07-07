Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Contrasting side by side

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 114.00 N/A -3.00 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1634.35 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4%

Volatility and Risk

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 100.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.8% and 5.5%. About 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.