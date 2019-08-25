Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Comparing side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 96.37 N/A -3.04 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

5.1 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 136.93%. Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 161.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than Stemline Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, NuCana plc has 15.36% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NuCana plc beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.