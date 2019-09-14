Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparison side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.27 N/A -3.04 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.53 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 5.1 and 5. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, and a 168.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.9% and 5.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novan Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.