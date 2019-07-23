Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 104.00 N/A -3.00 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta means Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 16.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 119.53%. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average price target of $20, with potential upside of 215.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.2% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. -5.81% -12.08% -11.6% -32.15% -0.31% -3.86%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -3.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.