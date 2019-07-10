Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparison side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 113.37 N/A -3.00 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 115 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.11 beta and it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.39% and an $29 average price target. On the other hand, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 24.08% and its average price target is $128. The information presented earlier suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 8.4% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.