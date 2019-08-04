Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparison side by side

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 116.99 N/A -3.04 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 95.15% upside potential and an average price target of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.