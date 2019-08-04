Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Comparison side by side

Both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|116.99
|N/A
|-3.04
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.1%
|-98.9%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 95.15% upside potential and an average price target of $29.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Genmab A/S shares. 8.7% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.12%
|-10.82%
|-11.65%
|24.02%
|-11.24%
|39.68%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
