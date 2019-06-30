Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|120.62
|N/A
|-3.00
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-123.6%
|-96.7%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.16 beta indicates that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.30% and an $29 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 74% respectively. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Stemline Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.74%
|3.93%
|29.36%
|10.15%
|-25.24%
|53.05%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.