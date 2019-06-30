Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 120.62 N/A -3.00 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 89.30% and an $29 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 74% respectively. 8.4% are Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.