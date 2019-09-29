Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 31.02M -3.04 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.32 310.23M -0.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 251,174,089.07% -127.1% -98.9% Amarin Corporation plc 1,972,218,690.40% -450.1% -39.8%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 5 while its Current Ratio is 5.1. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 219.93% at a $35 consensus price target. Competitively Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 98.02%. The information presented earlier suggests that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Amarin Corporation plc as far as analyst belief.

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.