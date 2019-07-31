Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Comparison side by side

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 107.94 N/A -3.00 0.00 Alkermes plc 29 3.41 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Risk & Volatility

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Alkermes plc’s 76.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.76 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Alkermes plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86

The upside potential is 111.52% for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $29. Competitively the consensus price target of Alkermes plc is $29.6, which is potential 27.75% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 98.9% respectively. Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 53.05% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.