Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.76 N/A -3.04 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Aduro BioTech Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 163.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 39.68% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.