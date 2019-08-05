Stemline Therapeut (STML) Valuation Declined While Sectoral Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $6.69 Million; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Alliant Energy (LNT) by $839,890 as Shares Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 17,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 38,124 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 20,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 1.36 million shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 07/05/2018 – Leading Captive Insurance Specialist John Zukus Joins Alliant; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q Rev $916.3M

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeut (STML) by 1434.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 557,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.65% . The hedge fund held 596,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 38,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.16M market cap company. The stock increased 14.04% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 1.55 million shares traded or 247.45% up from the average. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Expands Board of Directors; Further Enhances Commercial Expertise with Appointment of Darren Cline; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $374,769 activity.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meiragtx Hldings Plc by 87,010 shares to 320,896 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 95,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,400 shares, and cut its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuti (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 639,582 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Knott David M stated it has 157,795 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Mangrove Prns holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 636,513 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 43,800 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 263,322 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 1.21M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 12,080 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity invested in 0% or 11,165 shares. Clearline Cap Lp holds 1.2% or 179,080 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 915,698 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 150,577 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 441,768 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 15,263 shares.

