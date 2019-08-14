Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Private Capital Management Lifted Its Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Holding

Private Capital Management Llc increased Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) stake by 2242.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 1.23M shares as Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 1.29 million shares with $29.69M value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Air Transport Services Group now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 229,525 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $13.07 translates into 0.87% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 261,044 shares traded or 146.86% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 22,000 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 20,532 shares. 31,323 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Llc. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Asset Mgmt accumulated 313,447 shares. Advisory Rech stated it has 0.01% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Raymond James Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Blackrock holds 0% or 70,571 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 1,931 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 31,537 shares. Stifel stated it has 14,300 shares. 47,712 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn owns 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 10,151 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $247.10 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.24 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Misses Q2 EPS by 2c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 08/09/2019: TRCB,OCFC,HCAP,SCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Spartannash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN) stake by 148,772 shares to 1.19 million valued at $18.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) stake by 27,025 shares and now owns 697,349 shares. Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) was reduced too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, May 13. On Wednesday, March 27 Berger Michael L bought $84,623 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 3,850 shares. Johns Raymond E Jr bought $25,198 worth of stock or 1,225 shares. HETE JOSEPH C had bought 2,500 shares worth $50,100 on Monday, March 18. The insider Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATSG to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: XTN Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Kamada, Anhui Conch Cement, Air China and Air Transport Services – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.