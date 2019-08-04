Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Portolan Capital Management Lifted Realpage (RP) Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Realpage Inc. (RP) stake by 67.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc acquired 49,346 shares as Realpage Inc. (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 122,764 shares with $7.45 million value, up from 73,418 last quarter. Realpage Inc. now has $5.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 1.43 million shares traded or 97.65% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.43 translates into 0.79% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $14.43 lastly. It is down 9.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mngmt owns 313,447 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 0.01% or 20,532 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). 1,242 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Co. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication holds 0% or 24,029 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 4,669 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). 3,434 were accumulated by Sei Investments Com. Confluence Investment Management Lc holds 467,790 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 31,537 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Freestone Capital Lc has 96,153 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Oppenheimer And Co owns 40,804 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $272.81 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $50.37 million activity. The insider Seren Capital – Ltd. sold 150,000 shares worth $8.42M.

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Match Group Inc. stake by 61,390 shares to 126,433 valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 1.07 million shares and now owns 747,958 shares. On Deck Capital Inc. was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Stephens maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.