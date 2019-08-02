Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Limoneira Co Has 1.26 Sentiment

Limoneira Co (LMNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 34 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 27 sold and reduced their stakes in Limoneira Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 8.41 million shares, up from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Limoneira Co in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.43 translates into 0.79% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 68,588 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28

Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company for 845,830 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 595,665 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 1.3% invested in the company for 162,499 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.57% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 265,927 shares.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 42,854 shares traded. Limoneira Company (LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR); 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $350.66 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It has a 133.31 P/E ratio. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Limoneira Co (LMNR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Limoneira: Update And Interview With CFO Mark Palamountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Be Disappointed With Their 34% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Investors Have Good Reason To Be Wary Of Limoneira Company’s (NASDAQ:LMNR) 1.5% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.5 per share. LMNR’s profit will be $7.29 million for 12.03 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Limoneira Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -555.56% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsrs holds 57,648 shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. 24,029 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Sei Investments invested in 3,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has 21,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Stifel Fin Corporation reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,323 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 20,532 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 0.01% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Lakeview Prtn Llc has 0.15% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 16,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 11,465 shares. Confluence Management Ltd has invested 0.11% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).