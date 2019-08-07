Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 47.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 28,940 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 32,595 shares with $6.26B value, down from 61,535 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $75.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 2.26 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: MORE ACQUISITIONS POSSIBLE FOR MARCUS; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 24/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.7% On Year; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 30/05/2018 – Wyndham Destinations And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant And Leisure Confere; 01/05/2018 – Goldman currency unit fined $110m; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 13/03/2018 – RealWealthSolutions: #BusinessNews Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit: sources – LONDON/MADRID (Reuters); 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.09 translates into 0.80% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 145,145 shares traded or 41.02% up from the average. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 23.17% above currents $206.01 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $312 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.30 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Celgene Corp (Put) stake by 6,100 shares to 16,500 valued at $1.56B in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (Put) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 55,400 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 14,410 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mirae Asset Global Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Aviance Capital Limited Liability holds 9,330 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested 3.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested in 0.03% or 144,332 shares. Profit Investment Ltd Liability Company owns 0.42% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,831 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 1,330 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 3,653 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 42 shares. 70,517 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 8,950 shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.13% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co has 1,145 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 212,225 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $266.39 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.8 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 100 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 70,571 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 11,465 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 10,151 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Freestone Capital Llc holds 96,153 shares. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 3,434 shares. 31,537 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Pnc Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 19,535 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 21,365 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 182,641 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Co owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

