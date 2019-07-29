Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; First Bancorp (FBNC) Sentiment Is 1.44

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.52 translates into 0.78% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 49,277 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

First Bancorp (FBNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 75 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 52 cut down and sold positions in First Bancorp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 19.19 million shares, down from 19.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 37 Increased: 52 New Position: 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.05% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). National Bank Of America De reported 65 shares. Avalon Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 313,447 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) or 3,434 shares. Advisory Rech Inc has 0.01% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 31,537 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Earnest Partners Limited reported 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 21,637 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 1,242 shares. Lakeview Capital Llc invested in 16,900 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.11% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 22,000 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $274.52 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.73 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for First Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles.

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in First Bancorp for 140,000 shares. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owns 794,337 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 2.33% invested in the company for 218,011 shares. The Massachusetts-based Castine Capital Management Llc has invested 2.17% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 576,681 shares.