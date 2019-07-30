Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Federal Realty Investment Trust Has 0.97 Sentiment

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 143 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 147 cut down and sold their stock positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 66.04 million shares, up from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Federal Realty Investment Trust in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 120 Increased: 100 New Position: 43.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.52 translates into 0.78% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $14.52 lastly. It is down 9.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Inc owns 40,804 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% or 24,029 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 20,532 shares. Muzinich Inc, a New York-based fund reported 275,709 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 4,669 shares. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp has 96,153 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 326,816 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Invs Company reported 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 80 shares. Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 949 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 182,641 shares. Lakeview Lc reported 0.15% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Barclays Pcl invested in 1,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM).

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $274.52 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stellus Capital Investment declares $0.1133 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2019 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hot IPO: Owl Rock Capital Yielding 9% To 10% Out Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Federal Realty’s Secret Sauce – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 41.89 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. FRT’s profit will be $115.70 million for 20.88 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.28% EPS growth.

Presima Inc. holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust for 201,300 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 834,125 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.37% invested in the company for 602,674 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Growth Management Lp has invested 2.17% in the stock. Honeywell International Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,185 shares.