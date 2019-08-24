Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Holding

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 104.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp acquired 23,500 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp holds 46,000 shares with $11.34 million value, up from 22,500 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56 million shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp's current price of $13.22 translates into 0.86% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp's dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 92,883 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $249.94 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $249.94 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $274.75's average target is 4.44% above currents $263.07 stock price. ServiceNow had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 25 with "Buy" rating. Barclays Capital maintained the rating with "Overweight" on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to "Buy". The firm earned "Buy" rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with "Buy".

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $274.75’s average target is 4.44% above currents $263.07 stock price. ServiceNow had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

