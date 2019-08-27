Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019; Mercury Systems (MRCY) SI Decreased By 1.39%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $13.33 translates into 0.85% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 111,900 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) had a decrease of 1.39% in short interest. MRCY’s SI was 2.48 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.39% from 2.52M shares previously. With 602,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s short sellers to cover MRCY’s short positions. The SI to Mercury Systems Inc’s float is 5.28%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 323,469 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Mission Displays; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 06/03/2018 Mercury Systems Selected as RF Microelectronics Supplier for Advanced Airborne Radar Application; 25/04/2018 – Thanks for @TDANetwork and @OJRenick for the platform to speak on $MRCY earlier this week to warn investors about the imminent risks; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. It has a 88.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

