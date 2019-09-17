Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019; Evans Bancorp (EVBN)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 24 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold positions in Evans Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.72 million shares, down from 2.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Evans Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 20 New Position: 4.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $13.56 translates into 0.84% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 93,494 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28

More news for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” on February 20, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” and published on November 13, 2018 is yet another important article.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $181.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) has declined 20.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE

Jcsd Capital Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. for 122,201 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 456,000 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.8% invested in the company for 274,691 shares. The New York-based Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.54% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 80,818 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.06, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.56 million shares or 8.32% less from 2.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc, a New York-based fund reported 37,866 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 1,200 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited holds 12,820 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Blackrock Inc stated it has 89,105 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 296,006 shares. 1,931 are owned by Earnest Prns Limited Liability. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Lakeview Cap Limited Liability holds 16,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 10,285 shares. Freestone Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 96,153 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 43,832 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 43,536 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $256.37 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.31 P/E ratio.