Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)

Among 2 analysts covering Intermediate Capital Group PLC (LON:ICP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intermediate Capital Group PLC has GBX 1550 highest and GBX 1430 lowest target. GBX 1540’s average target is 10.95% above currents GBX 1388 stock price. Intermediate Capital Group PLC had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 29. JP Morgan maintained Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) rating on Thursday, May 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and GBX 1530 target. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy”. See Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1430.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 New Target: GBX 1550.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1450.00 New Target: GBX 1530.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1350.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: GBX 1430.00 Initiates Starts

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1504.00 Maintain

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $13.41 translates into 0.84% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 73,627 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $253.53 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.22 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Receives Approval for Its Second SBIC License – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Stellus Capital Investment Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Third Quarter 2019 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) CEO Robert Ladd on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 100 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Lc has 0.15% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 16,900 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 10,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 19,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd owns 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). 11,307 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Company. Stephens Ar accumulated 20,532 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Advsr Asset Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Morgan Stanley owns 31,537 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 14,300 shares. Muzinich Commerce holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 275,709 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 65 shares.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of 3.83 billion GBP. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It has a 21.89 P/E ratio. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted firm finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

The stock decreased 1.28% or GBX 18 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1388. About 628,642 shares traded. Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.