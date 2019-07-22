Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Boosted Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.24 translates into 0.80% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 87,863 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 5.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc acquired 107,603 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 2.01M shares with $173.71 million value, up from 1.90M last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $14.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $114.88. About 1.24M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $269.22 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.88 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich accumulated 275,709 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 20,532 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 19,535 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 1,242 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 23,000 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Gp Inc. Sei Invs invested in 3,434 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 11,307 shares. 96,153 are owned by Freestone Cap. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 326,816 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability owns 21,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Confluence Management Limited Liability reported 467,790 shares. Blackrock accumulated 70,571 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability owns 1,931 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs reported 5,786 shares. Brinker reported 0.04% stake. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 570,021 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 24,650 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers reported 16,663 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.82 million shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) invested in 0.61% or 23,078 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability reported 64 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 101,963 shares. Driehaus Management Lc accumulated 7,278 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Lc. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 421,540 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability holds 3,100 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research holds 55,557 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $24.74 million activity. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold $7.17M worth of stock. Another trade for 169,109 shares valued at $13.23 million was made by COWARD D SCOTT on Wednesday, January 23. 304,397 shares valued at $24.74M were sold by Conroy Kevin T on Thursday, January 24.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Goldman Sachs maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Friday, April 12. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, February 22 report.