Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019; Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (DBVT) SI Increased By 36.27%

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Aug 15, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.06 translates into 0.81% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 37,907 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT) had an increase of 36.27% in short interest. DBVT’s SI was 2.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.27% from 1.60M shares previously. With 445,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s short sellers to cover DBVT’s short positions. The SI to Dbv Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares’s float is 8.48%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 266,178 shares traded or 7.35% up from the average. DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has declined 61.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DBVT News: 20/03/2018 – ADRs End Largely Higher; DBV Technologies, CNOOC Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – DBV Technologies Shows Commitment to the Development of Treatments for Food Allergies at EAACI 2018; 03/04/2018 – DBV Technologies to Attend the 11th Kempen Life Sciences Conference; 20/03/2018 – DBV Technologies Announces the Launch of a Proposed Global Offering of Ordinary Shrs, Which May Be in the Form of Amer Depositary Shrs; 14/03/2018 DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – FY NET LOSS EUR 147.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 114.5 MLN YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – OFFERING PRICE OF $21.26 PER ADS; 08/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies to Present New Clinical Data from Viaskin Platform at the 2018 EAACI Meeting; 20/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS LAUNCH OF A PROPOSED GLOBAL OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – DBV Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-DBV Technologies Shows Commitment to the Development of Treatments for Food Allergies at EAACI 2018

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The company has market cap of $774.04 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis.

Among 4 analysts covering DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ:DBVT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. DBV Technologies SA – American has $25 highest and $10 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 62.28% above currents $10.63 stock price. DBV Technologies SA – American had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by JMP Securities. Stifel Nicolaus maintained DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $10 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by JMP Securities.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $265.82 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 7.79 P/E ratio.