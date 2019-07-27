Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) EPS Estimated At $0.32; Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) to report $0.32 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. SCM’s profit would be $6.05M giving it 11.34 P/E if the $0.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s analysts see -5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 49,277 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 9.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SCM News: 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.28; 17/04/2018 – Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Regular Dividend of $0.34 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Independent Bank Group, Eclipse Resources, Stellus Capital; 08/05/2018 – STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $13.93 AS OF MARCH 31; 06/03/2018 Stellus Capital Invest 4Q Net Investment Income Per Shr 28c

Bioanalytical Systems Inc (BASI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 3 cut down and sold equity positions in Bioanalytical Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 596,088 shares, up from 582,547 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bioanalytical Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $274.52 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 8 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.79 million shares or 7.44% more from 2.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Morgan Stanley owns 31,537 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company reported 11,307 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sei Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Us Retail Bank De has 700 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 0% stake. Freestone Capital Hldgs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 96,153 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 21,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 70,571 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) for 19,570 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 24,029 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 19,535 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,323 shares or 0% of the stock.

Acadian Asset Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. for 62,134 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 83 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 121,110 shares.

