Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

We are comparing Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.35 N/A 1.81 8.04 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.66 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 demonstrates Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. WisdomTree Investments Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 9.10% and an $14.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares and 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. About 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Stellus Capital Investment Corporation has 12.12% stronger performance while WisdomTree Investments Inc. has -6.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation beats WisdomTree Investments Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.